Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 14

  • Lightfoot: “Jury’s Out” on Whether One Central, Including a Transit Hub, Will Proceed
  • City Council Approves $3.7M for Victims of 2014 DUI Crash (CBS)
  • Man Found Dead Inside Loop Link Station at Madison and Franklin (NBC)
  • 4 Pedestrians Struck at CTA Bus Stop After Car Crash at 87th/Jeffery, Where Speeding Is Common (CBS)
  • “Small Fire” on Locomotive Leads to Evacuation of Metra BNSF Train Just S. of Union Station (CBS)
  • Feds Want to Figure Out Why Your Metra Train Keeps Getting Delayed (Crain’s)
  • Chainlinkers Discuss the Pros and Cons of the Upcoming Scooter Pilot
  • Active Trans Supporter, and Car-Centric Developer Jennifer Pritzker Has Left the Trump Train (Vanity Fair)
  • New Brewery Is Coming to the Kimball Arts Center Along the Bloomingdale Trail (Block Club)
  • Here Are the Bike Week Pit Stops, Including One at (SBC Sponsor) Keating Law Tonight 4:30-7 PM
  • Take a Guided Bike Tour of Frank Lloyd Wright Homes in Oak Park This Summer (Pedal Oak Park)

