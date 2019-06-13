Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 13

  • Family of Veron Gunn, 84, Killed in CPD Crash, Asks for Independent Investigation (Tribune)
  • Police Release Images of Suspects in Robbery at the Fullerton Stop Last Monday (CBS)
  • Inspector General Says Street Repaving Should Not Be Under Aldermanic Control (Sun-Times)
  • The Sun-Times Looks at the Riverview Bridge Project
  • Rates and Discounts Offered for the Scooter Pilot That Launches Saturday (Block Club)
  • A Preview of This Friday’s Roll N Peace Ride in Englewood (Block Club)
  • We Keep You Rollin’ Hosts Its 4th Annual Legacy Bike Ride on June 22

