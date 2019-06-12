Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 12
- City Clerk Releases Report on Reforming Chicago’s Inequitable Driver Fee System (One Illinois)
- CTA Worker Daniel Cruz, 35, Died From Undisclosed Medical Emergency at O’Hare Stop (Sun-Times)
- Man Pulled Open Door of Red Line Train at Fullerton, Jumped on Tracks, Survives (Sun-Times)
- Aldermen Refuse to Approve $3.7M Settlement for DUI Victim Over Intersection Design (Sun-Times)
- UP-North Trains Delayed After Mechanical Failure (CBS)
- Crain’s Reporter John Pletz Takes a Ride Down the Kennedy in a Self-Driving Car
- Big Marsh Bike Convergence Ride on June 15 Will Highlight Challenges to Accessing the Park
