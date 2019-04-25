Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 25
- Active Trans: (Watered-Down) Manor Greenway Adds to Emerging Chicago River Trail
- Elgin Legislators Support Funding Trails and Safe Streets (Active Trans)
- Police: Man Reports Being Beaten and Robbed by 20 People at Jackson Red Line Stop (WBBM)
- 32 People Hospitalized After Tanker Leaks Ammonia in Beach Park (Tribune)
- Indiana Man Says Cat Running Across Exit Ramp Caused Crash, Gets Charged With DUI (Sun-Times)
- Mechanical Failure Delayed MD-North Trains Tuesday Morning (Sun-Times)
- In the Wake of Council’s Vote to Expand Divvy, Lyft Is Hiring a Chicago Market Manager
