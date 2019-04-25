Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 25

  • Active Trans: (Watered-Down) Manor Greenway Adds to Emerging Chicago River Trail
  • Elgin Legislators Support Funding Trails and Safe Streets (Active Trans)
  • Police: Man Reports Being Beaten and Robbed by 20 People at Jackson Red Line Stop (WBBM)
  • 32 People Hospitalized After Tanker Leaks Ammonia in Beach Park (Tribune)
  • Indiana Man Says Cat Running Across Exit Ramp Caused Crash, Gets Charged With DUI (Sun-Times)
  • Mechanical Failure Delayed MD-North Trains Tuesday Morning (Sun-Times)
  • In the Wake of Council’s Vote to Expand Divvy, Lyft Is Hiring a Chicago Market Manager

  • Was it a crash that caused the fertilizer leak?

  • planetshwoop

    Article implies it was just a leak as it was leaving a facility.

  • planetshwoop

    The Manor improvements at Lawrence Ave are really significant. It is SO SO much better to cross there than it had been. I wrote Ald Mell to thank her — I feel so much better on my commute.

  • Carter O’Brien

    I haven’t ventured that far north yet, but that is *really* great to hear.

  • johnaustingreenfield

    Another report mentioned there had been a crash, but now it looks like investigators no longer believe that was the case. I’m editing the headline.

  • johnaustingreenfield

    It’s just the pedestrian island on Lawrence, right? But, yes, that does help with the mid-block crossing to and from the North Shore Channel Trail.

  • planetshwoop

    Yes, it’s not a light. But there are two mid-block crossings and sidewalk markings indicating you can ride in the sidewalk to cross. The street at Manor is raised at Lawrence to aid peds and slow cars.

    Further down, they’ve added bulbs on Manor so it’s a real choke point for cars. In a car you have to go more slowly bc there’s just not enough space when people park on Manor. (They do.)

    When the work is done at Horner this will be really nice.

  • rwy

    Did they put contraflow bike lanes on California north of Montrose?