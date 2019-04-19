Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 19
- Family of Virginia Murray, Killed by Trucker While Riding Divvy, Awarded $5.25M (Crain’s)
- Maria Mazanka, 90, Killed After Driver Makes Improper Left in Clearing (Sun-Times)
- Driver Strikes Logan Square Apartment Building, No Injuries (Sun-Times)
- CTA Driver: Police Ordered Crowd of “Unruly” Teens to Board His Bus at 59th/Cottage (CBS)
- Metra Ad Campaign Will Raise Awareness Of Human Trafficking With a Help Line (Herald)
- Plan Commission Grants CDOT Permission to Build New 41st Street Bike/Ped Bridge (Curbed)
- Lakefront Trail Plan Is Being Developed for the North Shore (Tribune)
- Residents Complain About Tree Removal From Griffin Bike Path (Tribune)
