Series of Attacks on Cyclists on the South Lakefront Trail

The Lakefront Trail near 37th Street. Image: Google Maps
Streetsblog Chicago doesn’t typically report on non-vehicular crime, but I thought it might make sense to give our readers a heads-up about a recent pattern of attacks on cyclists on in the early evening on the south Lakefront Trail.

Today the Sun-Times reported that several robberies were reported on the path in early April. Between 8 and 9 p.m. on April 3 and 4, assailants came up from behind cyclists on the trail near 47th in Kenwood, pulled them off their bikes, and robbed them. No weapons were used in the attacks. The mugger in one of the cases was described as a young teenage boy. The other assault involved three unknown people.

And earlier this week, a Streetsblog reader contacted me to say that on Tuesday night at around 8:30 she was biking home from the West Loop to Hyde Park when she was mugged on the trail near 37th Street in Oakland. “I’m ok, although sore, sad and shaken up,” wrote the woman, 32. “I have been thinking through how to share this in the effort to notify other cyclists to stay alert and to help the biking and trail-using community safe.”

The woman said she was biking south on the path when two people knocked her off her bike and punched her in the chest. “They hit me once and demanded my phone and cash,” she said. “They didn’t grab my bag or my bike — I was able to dig around in my saddle bag and give them my work phone and unlock it, then entered the Apple ID.”

She said the attackers seemed satisfied, so she put her chain back in place – it had fallen off during the attack – and pedaled off. One person chased after her and nearly caught up, but she was able to escape, and she alerted two other cyclists that she saw riding north.”

“It certainly could have been much worse,” she said. “I am bruised but didn’t break anything, my bike is a little beaten up but was rideable. I wasn’t threatened with a weapon. But, I and many others rely on the trail, so it’s certainly unsettling.”

Police News Affairs confirmed the basic information of the robbery. Police spokesman Howard Ludwig said the 2nd District has stepped up beat patrols of the area in response to the attacks. There is also a supplementary police detail for along the lakefront trail from May through October. The police encourage anyone with information to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.

The woman said her priority is to improve safety on the trail, rather than trying to press charges against her assailants. “I have also been thinking about how the city council just approved billions in TIF dollars for two massive developments, and how that connects to disinvestment in critical public services like mental health, schools, and affordable housing, and how that relates to incidents such as this one.

  • Henry Mason

    “I have also been thinking about how the city council just approved billions in TIF dollars for two massive developments, and how that connects to disinvestment in critical public services like mental health, schools, affordable housing, and how that relates to incidents such as this one.”

    A reader was assaulted, robbed, and beaten, and her primary concern was a real estate development you constantly post about?

  • johnaustingreenfield

    I wouldn’t say we “constantly post” about Lincoln Yards or The 78, since real estate isn’t our main beat. We’ve run one post about transportation issues related to Lincoln Parks in recent months. The victim brought up the subject without any prompting from me.
    https://chi.streetsblog.org/2019/03/08/how-the-lincoln-yards-development-could-impact-chicago-transportation/

    This is pretty much the only time someone has contacted me about being robbed while biking. Like I said, which this topic isn’t quite in our wheelhouse, but it seemed be worthwhile to get the word out about this phenomenon.

  • Jeremy

    “also been thinking” are the words of someone who doesn’t consider this to be “her primary concern.”

  • Anne A

    Think about the big picture of how disinvestment in economically challenged neighborhoods has an effect on people in those neighborhoods.

  • Alonso

    It’s this kind of “talk about everything but the crime” attitude that explains why crimes go unsolved in Chicago

  • Farside

    So this person is not going to fully cooperate with the police, so she can make some tangential point about social justice. What happens when (when because of her non-cooperation) the next victim gets badly hurt or worse?

  • johnaustingreenfield

    Yes, I suppose you’re right that people discussing the downsides of the TIF program is a major factor in why the CPD has a 17.5 percent murder case clearance rate.

  • Alonso

    The notion that any violent crime should be excused or ignored or minimized — because of (insert the name of the activist cause du jour) is a big part of why victims and witness don’t come forward and crimes go unsolved.

    Streetsblog repeatedly (and correctly) called for aggressive prosecution of a motorcyclist who assaulted 2 bikers:

    https://chi.streetsblog.org/2019/04/09/hearing-for-motorcyclist-charged-with-assaulting-cyclists-pushed-back-to-may/

    Why should this violent assault on a biker be discounted or explained away as the product of social unrest?

  • johnaustingreenfield

    “Because of her non-cooperation…” Where on earth are you getting that from? She filled out a police report. She simply said that she’s more interested in helping prevent to future attacks than getting payback against her assailants. In the long run, better patrolling of the lakefront at night would be the best solution to achieve that goal, so she did the right thing by asking us to publicize the case, which encourages the CPD to take action.

  • johnaustingreenfield

    The major factors in why victims and witnesses don’t come forward in serious crime cases is fear of retribution and distrust of the police.

    We’ve never called for aggressive prosecution of the Milwaukee Avenue case, although we do want to see justice served. But the fact that the motorcyclist who assaulted the cyclists (it has not yet been determined that the defendant was that person) had no financial motive, and that it was a completely unprovoked sexual and physical assault, makes the crime that much more egregious.

  • Farside

    “The woman said her priority is to improve safety on the trail, rather than trying to press charges against her assailants.”

    Why would she be more concerned with TIF issues than helping the police apprehend these attackers before they go after another victim?

  • johnaustingreenfield

    You’re not making a lot of sense here, but please read the comment from Jeremy below.

  • Alonso

    What “financial motive” were these lakefront path attackers pursuing, when they continued to chase her after they had already robbed her of her phone?

  • johnaustingreenfield

    The lakefront muggers were obviously acting like jerks as well. But they were apparently hanging out by the path with the goal of financial gain. The victim’s comments indicate that she fees poverty may have been a contributing factor, although that certainly doesn’t excuse the crime.

    In contrast, the motorcyclist committed assault for no reason.

    Feel free to keep commenting, but that’s enough back-and-forth for me.

