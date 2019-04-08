Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 8

  • After Lightfoot Intervenes, Emanuel Agrees to Delay Lincoln Yards TIF Vote (WBEZ)
  • Pritzker OKs Sale of Thompson Center, With Provision for Keeping CTA Access (Crain’s)
  • Police Release Image of Vehicle From Hit-and-Run Crash That Injured Woman, 61 (Patch)
  • Passengers Robbed and Groped at the Morgan and Library ‘L’ Stops (Sun-Times)
  • Man Charged With Robbing Teenage Girl on Train Near Morgan Stop (Sun-Times)
  • Chicago Patterns Looks at the Downside of Chicago’s Mega-Development Wave
  • Metra Plans to Build a Flyover to Address Grand/Western Bottleneck (Tribune)

