Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 3

  • Judging From Her Platform and Statements, Lightfoot’s Win Will Be Good for Transportation
  • Active Trans Urges Lightfoot to Get to Work Fulfilling her Transportation Promises
  • 100% Affordable TOD With 100 Units, 20 Spots Coming to Logan Station (Block Club)
  • Jada Evans, 19, Died in South Holland Crash (Sun-Times)
  • Melissa Baker, 40, Killed in Chicago Heights Rear-End Crash (Sun-Times)
  • 2 Drivers Cited After Dan Ryan Crash That Injured 7 Children, 2 Critically (Sun-Times)
  • 5-Alarm Hermosa Factory Fire Shut Down Evening Rush Metra Service (Tribune)
  • Northwest Indiana Bike Trails Are Getting New Signs (Tribune)
  • Model Railroad Club Opens Students’ Eyes to Career Options (Tribune)
  • 4/5 South Side Critical Mass: Rep Your Favorite Chicago Baseball Team

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Re: LL. As I replied to Freemark: ( https://twitter.com/yfreemark/status/1113427092891414531 )

    “And there you have it. Holding feet to fire. LL is already primed to
    listen to monied interests since that was her route to “power”. Without a
    transit base backing her, she like Sawyer and Byrne, will one by one
    renege on those big ideas. We need to step up our game.”

    So who are our connections to her? What will be our best line or lines of communication? With past mayors we were always outside looking and trying to be heard in. What have we got?

    MPC, Active Trans and Streetsblog? is that it? Frankly it doesn’t inspire me with a lot of confidence.

    You know if we weren’t starting climate change in the face I’d be more sanguine.

  • Kevin M

    “Without a transit base backing her, she like Sawyer and Byrne, will one by one
    renege on those big ideas.”
    This is bull. She won the election yesterday and won’t actually be sworn in for another month, and you’re already crying that Lightfoot is not going to try to follow through on her transportation platform. C’mon, try playing fair, keeping an objective mindset, and be realistic in your expected timeline for change.
    Its real easy to be against things and people. The long path to real change takes a lot more effort than that dead-end route.