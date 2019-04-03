Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 3
- Judging From Her Platform and Statements, Lightfoot’s Win Will Be Good for Transportation
- Active Trans Urges Lightfoot to Get to Work Fulfilling her Transportation Promises
- 100% Affordable TOD With 100 Units, 20 Spots Coming to Logan Station (Block Club)
- Jada Evans, 19, Died in South Holland Crash (Sun-Times)
- Melissa Baker, 40, Killed in Chicago Heights Rear-End Crash (Sun-Times)
- 2 Drivers Cited After Dan Ryan Crash That Injured 7 Children, 2 Critically (Sun-Times)
- 5-Alarm Hermosa Factory Fire Shut Down Evening Rush Metra Service (Tribune)
- Northwest Indiana Bike Trails Are Getting New Signs (Tribune)
- Model Railroad Club Opens Students’ Eyes to Career Options (Tribune)
- 4/5 South Side Critical Mass: Rep Your Favorite Chicago Baseball Team
