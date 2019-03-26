Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 26
- Illinois Resident Agree We Need More Transpo Funding, Don’t Want to Pay for It (Tribune)
- RTA Awards Funds to 9 Chicagoland Projects (RT&S)
- You’ll Soon Be Able to Pay Your CTA or Metra Fare With a Smartphone Via Apple Pay (Tribune)
- With 14 Squad Cars Hit, 1 Trooper Killed, Pritzker Urges Public to Use Caution Passing (Tribune)
- Man Displayed a Knife to CTA Employee at Irving Park Blue Line Stop (CBS)
- Oswego Candidates Disagree About Downtown Metra Station, Development (WSPY)
- Skokie Begins Work on Oakton Street Bike/Ped Path (Tribune)
- Lincolnshire Plans to Repave Bike Path Along Riverwoods Road This Year (Tribune)
- 2 Advocates Advance the Plan for a DuPage County Greenway (Active Trans)
- Apply for One of 4 $250 Grants to Host a Bike Week Event in Your Community (Active Trans)
- Bike Winter Art Show This Friday and Saturday at Reggie’s in the South Loop (Chainlink)
