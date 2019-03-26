Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 26

  • Illinois Resident Agree We Need More Transpo Funding, Don’t Want to Pay for It (Tribune)
  • RTA Awards Funds to 9 Chicagoland Projects (RT&S)
  • You’ll Soon Be Able to Pay Your CTA or Metra Fare With a Smartphone Via Apple Pay (Tribune)
  • With 14 Squad Cars Hit, 1 Trooper Killed, Pritzker Urges Public to Use Caution Passing (Tribune)
  • Man Displayed a Knife to CTA Employee at Irving Park Blue Line Stop (CBS)
  • Oswego Candidates Disagree About Downtown Metra Station, Development (WSPY)
  • Skokie Begins Work on Oakton Street Bike/Ped Path (Tribune)
  • Lincolnshire Plans to Repave Bike Path Along Riverwoods Road  This Year (Tribune)
  • 2 Advocates Advance the Plan for a DuPage County Greenway (Active Trans)
  • Apply for One of 4 $250 Grants to Host a Bike Week Event in Your Community (Active Trans)
  • Bike Winter Art Show This Friday and Saturday at Reggie’s in the South Loop (Chainlink)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.

  • rwy

    That bike path along Oakton, I assume they’re building a connection to the North Branch Trail? Also disappointing that it doesn’t go all the way to the Skokie Valley Trail.

  • Treetop

    A NBT bridge crosses over Caldwell Avenue/Oakton so I assume that it will connect. I think going all the way to the SVT might be hard. One can always go up Menard Ave or Gross Point, turn onto Lincoln and then to the bike lane on Main to get to the SVT. I live just north of Niles West HS – they rarely plow the snow off the sidewalk from Gross Point to the HS, so we’ll see if this might help.

  • duppie

    Ventra has allowed NFC payments for CTA rides, including transfers, for quite a while now. And for Metra, Ventra accepts most credit cards already.
    In fact, I havent used my physical Ventra card in ages.

    How does Apple’s announcement improve on this?