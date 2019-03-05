Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 5

  • LY Project Doubles Affordable Units — “$1.3M in TIF Subsidy per Affordable Unit” (Tribune)
  • Badly Beaten, Seriously Injured Man Found on the Red Line at Harrison Stop (ABC)
  • Light Snow This Morning Caused Multiple Crashes on Area Expressways (Tribune)
  • How to Advocate for Bike/Walk Education in Schools (Active Trans)
  • Village Funds, State Grant to Pay for $2.9M E. Dundee Road Project, Including Path (Tribune)
  • A Cheap Trick? Less Than a Year After Launching DoBi, Lime Leaves Rockford (Chicago Inno)
  • Don’t Worry, the Mechanics Won’t Be Cooking at Heritage’s New Cafe/Bike Shop (Eater)
  • Deadline for Presentation Proposals for the 6/14 Transport Chicago Conference is 3/18

  Tooscrapps

    That $1.3M figure is disingenuous at best. $800M is for infrastructure, which yes, includes roads. I don’t see the same “analysis” of new L stations or bike lanes that spur developments that include affordable units.

