Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 4

  • “Look up From Your Phone”: A Victim-Blaming Trib Op-ed on Rising Ped Fatalities
  • CBS: Dark and Faded Traffic Signals Pose a Danger to Road Users
  • New Metra Reverse Commute Service to Lake County Starts Today (WLS)
  • Police Chase Ends With Death of 2-Year-Old Girl in Roseland (Sun-Times)
  • Man Killed in Head-on Crash After Crossing Median in Libertyville (Sun-Times)
  • Off-Duty Officer Critically Injured in Single-Car Crash on Eisenhower Expressway (ABC)
  • At Scooter Demo, Lime Officials Say They’re Pushing for May Launch (Sun-Times)
  • A Look at the Trials and Tribulations of Bike Messengering in Chicago (Windy Nickel)
  • Registration for Bike the Drive on May 26 Opens at Noon Today (Active Trans)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

