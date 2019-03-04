Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 4
- “Look up From Your Phone”: A Victim-Blaming Trib Op-ed on Rising Ped Fatalities
- CBS: Dark and Faded Traffic Signals Pose a Danger to Road Users
- New Metra Reverse Commute Service to Lake County Starts Today (WLS)
- Police Chase Ends With Death of 2-Year-Old Girl in Roseland (Sun-Times)
- Man Killed in Head-on Crash After Crossing Median in Libertyville (Sun-Times)
- Off-Duty Officer Critically Injured in Single-Car Crash on Eisenhower Expressway (ABC)
- At Scooter Demo, Lime Officials Say They’re Pushing for May Launch (Sun-Times)
- A Look at the Trials and Tribulations of Bike Messengering in Chicago (Windy Nickel)
- Registration for Bike the Drive on May 26 Opens at Noon Today (Active Trans)
