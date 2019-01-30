Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 30

  • Best Headline From the Deep-Freeze: “They’re Setting the Tracks on Fire in Chicago” (NY Post)
  • How Today’s #Chiberia Weather Is Affecting Local Transportation (Tribune)
  • Metra Electric Service Suspended Due to Wire Problems Caused by Extreme Cold (CBS)
  • Car Driver Charged With Hit-and-Run in Fatal East Side Salt Truck Crash (Sun-Times)
  • After Allegations of Misconduct, Solis Resigns as Chair of Zoning Committee (Sun-Times)
  • Study: 1/3 of Young Adults Want to Leave Chicago — Bad News Re: Population Loss (Sun-Times)
  • How to Get to the Chicago Auto Show by Bike (ABC)

  • planetshwoop

    I’m always curious why the Electric shuts down so frequently in the winter. Presumably it gets cold in other countries with electric trains: Sweden, Russia, Norway, China.

    Do they have the same issues? Or is it something about Metra/South Shore?

  • what_eva

    The “tracks on fire” video didn’t call out that it’s specifically switches that are lit on fire/heated to ensure they keep working.

    I was in the rear car of a Red Line yesterday morning that had the back section of seats by the cab blocked off and had some big tanks in it. A sign said it was for deicing the third rail.

  • Tooscrapps

    Also, that was either a freight or Metra, not CTA!