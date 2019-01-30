Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 30
- Best Headline From the Deep-Freeze: “They’re Setting the Tracks on Fire in Chicago” (NY Post)
- How Today’s #Chiberia Weather Is Affecting Local Transportation (Tribune)
- Metra Electric Service Suspended Due to Wire Problems Caused by Extreme Cold (CBS)
- Car Driver Charged With Hit-and-Run in Fatal East Side Salt Truck Crash (Sun-Times)
- After Allegations of Misconduct, Solis Resigns as Chair of Zoning Committee (Sun-Times)
- Study: 1/3 of Young Adults Want to Leave Chicago — Bad News Re: Population Loss (Sun-Times)
- How to Get to the Chicago Auto Show by Bike (ABC)
