Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 28

Active Trans’ Top Transportation News Stories of 2018 (Here’s John’s Take)

Kamin: The Lincoln Yards Plan Calls for Too Much Density & Would Make Traffic Worse (Tribune)

Hit-and-Run Driver Fatally Struck Michael Potwora, 72, in Niles (Sun-Times)

10 Injured in Multi-Car Crash in Brighton Park (ABC)

CPD Credits Arrest of Robbery Suspect to Strategy of Deploying Officers to ‘L’ Stations (Sun-Times)

Come to Chicago for the Museums & LGBT Scene, Stay for the Biking (Bay Area Reporter)

After Bill Daley Calls for Renaming Ryan for Obama, Fioretti Calls for Renaming Daley Plaza (Sun-Times)

How to Get a Free Ride on New Year’s Eve (Curbed)

Streetsblog Chicago will be off early next week and will resume publication on Wednesday. Have a great New Year!



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.