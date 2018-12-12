Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 12
- CTA Board Expected to Approve Contracts for RPM, Red Line Extension Today (Tribune)
- 6 Mayoral Candidates Support a Community Benefits Agreement for Obama Center (Tribune)
- As Logan’s White Population Surpasses Latinos, Some Point to TODs and 606 (Block Club)
- County Judge Delays Ruling on Lawsuit Over Bike Lanes That Displaced Homeless (ABC)
- Cook County to Vote on Repealing Lower Parking App Tax Rate (Crain’s)
- Drivers Fail to Yield to Peds in Mid-block Crosswalk on South Side of City Hall (CBS)
- MBAC Meeting Today 3-4:30 PM in City Hall, Room 1103 (Chainlink)
