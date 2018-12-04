Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 4
- RTA: Transit Ridership Continues Decline, With 2.6% Fewer Trips Projected in 2018 (Tribune)
- The Lincoln Yards Plan Needs to Pay More Attention to Transit and Traffic (Tribune)
- Mayoral Candidates Weigh in on Bill Daley’s Idea of a Commuter Tax (Sun-Times)
- Final Dockless Bike Data Confirms That Most Use Was in or Near Beverly (Tribune)
- Chicago Commuters Will Spend $142,880 on Driving to Work Over a Lifetime (Block Club)
- It’s The 10th Year of the Parking Deal. From 2011, Here’s a Reminder of Why It Matters (BWLP)
- Driver Fatally Strick Francis Mihalovits in Blue Island, Fled on Foot (Sun-Times)
- Fire Forces Evacuation of Metra Train in Morton Grove (CBS)
- Downed Electric Wires Cause Service Disruption on Metra’s Blue Island Branch (ABC)
- Metra Passengers Stuck on Heritage Corridor for Hours Due to Engine Failure (CBS)
- Columbia Chronicle: More Men Need to Step up to Stop Sexual Harassment on the CTA
- Soon You’ll Be Able to Use Divvy Via the Lyft App (Curbed)
