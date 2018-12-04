Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 4

  • RTA: Transit Ridership Continues Decline, With 2.6% Fewer Trips Projected in 2018 (Tribune)
  • The Lincoln Yards Plan Needs to Pay More Attention to Transit and Traffic (Tribune)
  • Mayoral Candidates Weigh in on Bill Daley’s Idea of a Commuter Tax (Sun-Times)
  • Final Dockless Bike Data Confirms That Most Use Was in or Near Beverly (Tribune)
  • Chicago Commuters Will Spend $142,880 on Driving to Work Over a Lifetime (Block Club)
  • It’s The 10th Year of the Parking Deal. From 2011, Here’s a Reminder of Why It Matters (BWLP)
  • Driver Fatally Strick Francis Mihalovits in Blue Island, Fled on Foot (Sun-Times)
  • Fire Forces Evacuation of Metra Train in Morton Grove (CBS)
  • Downed Electric Wires Cause Service Disruption on Metra’s Blue Island Branch (ABC)
  • Metra Passengers Stuck on Heritage Corridor for Hours Due to Engine Failure (CBS)
  • Columbia Chronicle: More Men Need to Step up to Stop Sexual Harassment on the CTA
  • Soon You’ll Be Able to Use Divvy Via the Lyft App (Curbed)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.

  • Cameron

    RE: The Lincoln Yards Plan Needs to Pay More Attention to Transit and Traffic

    With the Chicago Terminal Railroad planning to abandon several lines in the area and both the Tribune Freedom Center and Greyhound maintenance building up for development, there’s potential to do great things here with transit. With the soon to be abandoned freight lines and easements on the parcels to be redeveloped, a new transit corridor with a dedicated right of way could be established from Union/Ogilvie to to either the North/Clybourn CTA station or Clybourn Metra Station via Goose Island and Lincoln Yards. With minimal property acquisition the new corridor could connect to the Brown/Purple Line tracks. It’s incredibly rare to have an opportunity to easily establish a dedicated transit right of way in an area that is calling out for better transit.

    Unfortunately there doesn’t seem to be a will or a plan to seize this opportunity. Too many people are falling into the same thinking of the Tribune editorial treating transit access as a finite resource that becomes increasingly scarce as development increases instead of something that can be invested in and expanded to meet the needs of a neighborhood.

  • Carter O’Brien

    Updated materials and recommendations for the North Milwaukee Avenue/Logan Square project – meeting tonight!

    http://chicagocompletestreets.org/portfolio/milwaukeeloganbelmont/