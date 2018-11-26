Donate Transit Fares to the Needy and Divvy Will Chip in a Free Annual Membership
You can help out Chicagoans in need this holiday season by giving the gift of transportation. During the “DivvyGiving” campaign, taking place through Friday, November 30, when you donate money to cover transit fares for clients of the Howard Area Community Center, the bike-share network will donate one annual membership to a low-income resident. (Divvy for Everyone memberships, available to Chicagoans who make $35,310 or less, normally cost $5)
The community center is a nonprofit that provides low-cost and free education, employment, and health assistance programs to low-income people and families in Rogers Park and nearby communities. A $5 donation covers a roundtrip to a job interview or a new Ventra card; $10 provides a one-day CTA pass for getting to medical appointments; $25 covers five round trips for the first week of employment, until the first paycheck; and $50 pays for ten round trips for first two weeks of employment, until the first paycheck.
“Transportation is such a critical need,” said HACC director Amy Skalinder in a statement. “It may seem like a small thing, and many of us take access to transportation for granted, but for some of Howard Area Community Center’s clients, being able to get to an interview or to the first week of work, before they collect their first paycheck, can make all the difference in being able to get and keep a job. We’re truly grateful for Divvy’s partnership in recognizing and addressing this need.”