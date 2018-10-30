Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 20

  • Illinois Launches Self-Driving Car Research Initiative (Curbed)
  • Active Trans’ Bus Report Card Shows Need for for Service Upgrades
  • Active Trans Survey Finds Strong Support for $20M Chicago Bike Walk Fund
  • Hit-and-Run Driver Fatally Struck Man in Chatham, Dragged Him for 5 Blocks (NBC)
  • Good Samaritan Saves Man Who Fell Onto Blue Line Tracks (CBS)
  • Transportation & Mobility Task Force Held Its First Meeting (Sun-Times)
  • Switch Problems Cause Delays on Metra’s Up-West Line (Tribune)
  • Libertyville Metra Station Now Requires a Complete Rebuilt (Tribune)
  • CTA Rolled Out Vintage Cars for 75th Anniversary of State Street Subway (Curbed)

  • Tooscrapps

    The best part about the 75th Anniversary Cars: they didn’t even run do to mechanical problems…