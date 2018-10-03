No CPD-Reported Bike/Ped Crashes in 42nd Ward Last Year, 296 People Struck by Drivers

Last month 42nd Ward alderman Brendan Reilly, who never met a bike ban he didn’t like, introduced a misguided ordinance to completely prohibit cycling on the Chicago Riverwalk. As I’ve pointed out previously, the legislation makes no sense because the riverwalk was pitched to the federal government as a bike facility and appears as an off-street trail on the city’s bike map. The Active Transportation Alliance has also voice opposition.

Don’t get me wrong; there’s no question that occasionally conflicts between pedestrians and cyclists occur on the promenade. And, as is the case anywhere else in Chicago where it’s legal to ride to bike and walk, including city streets, the Lakefront Trail, and The 606, people who cycle on the riverwalk in a manner that endangers pedestrians are obviously being reckless and deserve to be ticketed.

At some times of year, at some times of day, in some locations on the riverwalk with busy bars and cafes, it truly isn’t safe, practical, or courteous to ride a bike much faster than walking speed. While I’d prefer that we let common sense prevail, I wouldn’t have a major problem with prohibiting cycling during the warmer months on the retail-dense sections of the path between State and Wells, during post-work happy hours and prime time on weekends. That would leave the route open for bike commuting and recreational rides at other times.

But what Reilly is proposing is a 24/7, 365-days-a-year ban, on all sections of the riverwalk, based on the notion that people on foot are posing an existential threat to people on foot and folks with disabilities. “We can’t have pedestrians and people with strollers or in wheelchairs being forced off a pedestrian path that close to the water,” Reilly said when he first floated the proposal.

Again, conflicts between cyclists and pedestrians are no joke, and there have been rare incidents of bike/ped crashes in Chicago that have resulted in serious injuries (although there are no documented cases of such collisions resulting in a fatality in our city.)

But the fact is that there were exactly zero bike/ped crashes on the riverwalk, or anywhere else within Reilly’s district, reported to the Chicago Police Department between September 15, 2017 and September 15, 2018, according to Illinois Department of Transportation data. Meanwhile, there were 296 CPD-reported cases of drivers struck pedestrian in the 42nd Ward last year. Of those collisions, 211 resulted in a reported injury, and 48 of the crashes led to an “incapacitating injuring,” one that the victim couldn’t walk away from. It’s clear that motorists represent the real danger to pedestrians downtown, so perhaps Reilly should be focusing on that actual safety threat to people on foot, rather than wasting time combatting the perceived bicycle menace.

In fairness, just because there were no cases of bike/ped crashes in the ward being reported to the police last year, that doesn’t mean there were no such collisions. For example, in an article on Reilly’s proposal, Sun-Times Reporter Fran Spielman wrote that Streeterville resident Anita Balodis “was walking along the Riverwalk [emphasis added] near her condo on Memorial Day when she was hit by a cyclist.”

But you know what? Balodis wasn’t actually walking on the riverwalk when the crash occurred. “I live in Lake Point Tower,” she said in a video embedded in the Sun-Times post. The condo tower is located next to the Lakefront Trail, just north of the Chicago River. “Last Memorial Day I was walking south across the river and as I turned I got hit by a bike.” In other words, she walked south from her building on the most dangerous stretch of the Lakefront Trail, a sidewalk that crosses the river south of Illinois Street.

That narrow segment is, in fact, a risky place for cyclists and pedestrians to share space. The Navy Pier Flyover will solve that problem by completely bypassing that dark, dangerous stretch, but it has so far taken literally longer to build than the Golden Gate Bridge, and last month WBEZ reported that the project missed yet another construction deadline.

So rather than being an argument for banning bikes on the Chicago Riverwalk, Balodis’ crash makes a case for immediately improving safety on that hazardous stretch of the Lakefront Trail. The obvious way to do that is to convert one of the little-used travel lanes on Lower Lake Shore Drive to a temporary bikeway, something the Chicago Department of Transportation said it would do a year ago but still hasn’t done.