GoFundMe Launched for Thomas Ferrer, Cyclist Critically Injured in Pilsen Dooring Crash

The family and friends of Thomas Ferrer, the 25-year-old cyclist who was critically injured in a dooring crash Wednesday evening in Pilsen, have launched a GoFundMe crowdfunding page to help raise money to cover his extensive medical bills and other expenses.

At about 6:30 p.m., Ferrer was cycling east on the 1100 block of West 18th Street, about a block from his apartment, when a passenger in a parked car opened a door on him and he crashed, according to police. An eastbound SUV driver then struck him, causing major injuries. The passenger was cited for violating the city’s dooring ordinance.

Ferrer’s family said that he had recently arrived in Chicago to pursue a graduate degree in architecture from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He had left his apartment on the night of the crash to go to a dinner meeting with his new colleagues.

According to the GoFundMe, Ferrer currently remains unconscious in critical condition. The extent of his injuries is still unknown, but he sustained severe brain damage in the collision. He underwent brain surgery Thursday night and will likely require several more surgeries.

Ferrer’s mothers have flown in from Charlotte, North Carolina, and his father has traveled from Boston to be by his side. The GoFundMe revenue will be used to cover the mounting out-of-pocket medical bills and cover lost wages for his family members as they remain by his side.

“As you can imagine, this accident is absolutely devastating,” the GoFundMe states. “[Ferrer] is pursuing his passion for architecture, and has been so excited about this opportunity and his future. He was described by one of his professors as super-special and a huge talent. We may be biased, but we agree. Thomas is beloved.”