Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 31
- Activists Plan to Shut Down the Kennedy on Monday With Anti-Violence March (Tribune)
- Why Almost a Third of All High-Speed Tickets Are Written on 3900 Block of S. LSD (Tribune)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Seriously Injured Person, 60, Riding Lawnmower in Crosswalk (Sun-Times)
- Tinley Park Will Pay $400K Penalty for Race-Based Opposition to Affordable Housing (Housing Wire)
- LFT Crash Is Evidence Lane of Lower LSD Near Pier Should Be Converted to Bikeway (CBS)
- Former Chainlink Owner Seeks Advice on How to Keep Biking as a Suburban Parent
- What Kind of Motor Vehicles Are Most Popular in Various Chicago Neighborhoods? (Block Club)
