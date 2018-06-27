Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 27

  • Cook County Forest Preserves Piloting 500 Dockless Bike-Share Cycles (Tribune)
  • Active Trans: The City’s Bus TOD Ordinance Should Come With Service Upgrades
  • Could the I & M Canal Trail Be Extend Northeast Towards Chicago? (Active Trans)
  • Rauner: Champaign-Urbana, an Amtrak Community Has “No Convenient Transportation” (CBS)
  • TOD Will be Built on Top of Margie’s Candies Near Armitage/Western Stop (Block Club)
  • Upcale Senior Housing Near Metra Mayfair Stop Will Have 237 Parking Spaces (Curbed)
  • There’s a New Raised Crosswalk on the Dearborn PBL North of the River (The Chainlink)
  • Tony Sarabia, Who Hosted Discussions of Transpo Politics & Bike Safety, Leaving WBEZ (Feder)
  • Should You Read, Listen, or Stare Silently on Different Chicago Transportation Modes?  (Chicago)
  • John Leads “Chicago’s Mellowest Bike Tour” Today, 5:45 PM From Daley Plaza Picasso

