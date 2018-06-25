Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 25

  • 2 Children Critically Injured in Bronzeville Crash (NBC)
  • Driver Who Fled Police Charged With Murder in Crash Death of Diane Lampsa, 66 (Tribune)
  • Block Club Looks at Active Trans’ Proposal to Make Logan/Western Area Safer
  • Why Eric Zorn Opposes Renaming Balbo Drive for Ida B. Wells (Tribune)
  • Metra BNSF Signal Problems Near Naperville Cause Delays, Cancelations (ABC)
  • What’s the Best Way to Bike Between Chicago and NW Indiana? (The Chainlink)
  • John Leads “Chicago’s Mellowest Bike Tour” This Wednesday 5:45 PM From Daley Plaza

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Banner for our fundraising campaign that says Donate and help us win a $50,000 grant from The Chicago Community Trust to hire a new reporter

  • planetshwoop

    There was an interesting article in Sunday’s trib that was basically Limebike and Ofo threatening to leave the city because of the “lock-to” requirement. It felt (to me) like a company complaining that a city dared to ask for what it wanted instead of “just get in line like everyone else”.