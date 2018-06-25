Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 25
- 2 Children Critically Injured in Bronzeville Crash (NBC)
- Driver Who Fled Police Charged With Murder in Crash Death of Diane Lampsa, 66 (Tribune)
- Block Club Looks at Active Trans’ Proposal to Make Logan/Western Area Safer
- Why Eric Zorn Opposes Renaming Balbo Drive for Ida B. Wells (Tribune)
- Metra BNSF Signal Problems Near Naperville Cause Delays, Cancelations (ABC)
- What’s the Best Way to Bike Between Chicago and NW Indiana? (The Chainlink)
- John Leads “Chicago’s Mellowest Bike Tour” This Wednesday 5:45 PM From Daley Plaza
