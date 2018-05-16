Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 16

- Obama Center Faces Federal Lawsuit From Protect Our Parks (Curbed)
- Tribune Editorial Addresses Obama Center Affordability Issues, Cornell Closure
- Chicago Reader Looks at MPC Report on Strategies to Achieve Racial Equity in the Region
- Police Chase Ends in Fiery Crash in East Garfield, No Serious Injuries
- Evanston Pushes Back Against Plan to Cut CTA Bus Route That Serves ETSH (Tribune)
- Spire Site Development Plan Includes an Extension of the Riverwalk (Sun-Times)
- FWIW, Chicago Is RedFin Bike Score’s #3 U.S. Bike City, Up From #6 in 2015
- Sun-Times Profile of Logan Square Highlights The Bloomingdale, Boulevard Bikes