Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 16

  • Obama Center Faces Federal Lawsuit From Protect Our Parks (Curbed)
  • Tribune Editorial Addresses Obama Center Affordability Issues, Cornell Closure
  • Chicago Reader Looks at MPC Report on Strategies to Achieve Racial Equity in the Region
  • Police Chase Ends in Fiery Crash in East Garfield, No Serious Injuries
  • Evanston Pushes Back Against Plan to Cut CTA Bus Route That Serves ETSH (Tribune)
  • Spire Site Development Plan Includes an Extension of the Riverwalk (Sun-Times)
  • FWIW, Chicago Is RedFin Bike Score’s #3 U.S. Bike City, Up From #6 in 2015
  • Sun-Times Profile of Logan Square Highlights The Bloomingdale, Boulevard Bikes

  • rohmen

    We’re not talking about building a condo building or a shopping mall, it’s a nonprofit museum and community center. No one is stealing public land for private development, this is using land for the public’s benefit.

    I always find it strange that even denser cities like S.F. and NYC seldom seem to have these sort of controversies (or at least often to a lesser degree) when something is being built in a park that is clearly intended for the public benefit. Green space is important, but Jackson Park has a lot of green space, with much of it sitting criminally underused and unvisited.

    I think of a park like Golden Gate, and half of it’s charm is its wide open space, but the other half is clearly the numerous museums that draw people there. The Obama Center and the MSI can function that way, and result in this park having new life breathed into it.

  • Chicagoan

    The presidential center is a definite missed opportunity, but I agree.

  • rduke

    I’m so tired of the hand-wringing over closing Cornell Dr.

    Just close the damn thing and see what happens. Close it, give it a year or two, then come back to the table and reconsider. Most of the time the hand-wringers are wrong about closing roads anyways. If LA could adapt to the 405 being shut down for days, so too can the residents of Chicago and its suburbs.

  • Jeremy

    SF refused to give up park land for the Lucas museum, but I don’t think that is as worthy of a project as the OPC.

    The OPC will be operating outside the National Archives and Records Administration, but so does the Lincoln museum in Springfield. This lawsuit will probably get thrown out for lack of standing by Protect Our Parks, Inc.

  • Chicagoan

    Yes, the lawsuit has no chance.

  • Cameron Puetz

    You don’t even have to go all the way to San Francisco for an example of how this can work. Look at the main museum campus here.

  • rohmen

    My understanding was that SF was actually willing to give up the park land within the Presidio area, but the Presidio board started to exercise what Lucas felt was too much control over the design, and they then pulled the plug when he wouldn’t meet their architectural demands (which likely speaks to Lucas not being easy to work with).

    And I could support that type of thing here—i.e., a community-based concern regarding design of the building. What kills me is the seeming position that NOTHING can be built, regardless of how well designed it is, or if it benefits people more than what’s there. That’s just nonsensical to me.

  • It’s a good thing that criminals are underusing the park and not visiting it. No?

  • planetshwoop

    I struggle to see how the Lucas museum will become the Field Museum. But that’s a matter of institutional flexibility, probably.

  • Courtney

    I wouldn’t even give it a year or two. Closing the road is the right thing to do.