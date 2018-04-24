Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 24
- Tribune Editorial: If We Want Decent Transportation, We Need to Find New Ways to Fund It
- Metra Looks at Ways to Ensure That All Fares Are Collected (Tribune)
- Aldermen Overwhelmingly Vote to Save the Dodge Avenue Protected Bike Lanes (Daily Northwestern)
- Wilson/Lamon, Site of an Aldermanic Showdown 3 Years Ago, Will Keep Eastbound Traffic (Nadig)
- U. of I. Shuttle Bus Company Faces Civil Rights Lawsuit for Racist Marketing (Sun-Times)
- The Shuttle Company Doxed Customers by Publishing Personal Info on “Wall of Shame” (Daily Illini)
- South Works Developer Says the Project Is Still Happening (Crain’s)
- Schaumburg May Spend $10.2M on New Road for Motorola Campus Redevelopment (Herald)
- Working Bikes Partners With Tinley Park Church for Cycle Collection Drive (Tribune)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA