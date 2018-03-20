Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 20
- As Amazon Tours Chicago, Mayor Emanuel Goes on the Defensive (Tribune)
- Northwest Indiana to See Over $1B in Infrastructure Improvements (NWI.com)
- Annual Midwest High Speed Rail Meeting This Weekend (MHSRA)
- Take a Look at the Fully Renovated Theater on the Lake (Crain’s)
- Old Milwaukee Rail Tracks Pose Risks to Cyclists (Urban Milwaukee)
- Amtrak Quietly Ends Student and AAA Member Discounts (Tribune)
- We’re About to Have a Lot More Senior Drivers on the Road (Tribune)