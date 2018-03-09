Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 8

  • $6.1 Billion O’Hare Expansion Includes New Underground Train (Crain’s)
  • A List of CTA Service Changes for This Weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day Festivities (Tribune)
  • Lake Street and Dearborn Street Bridges Were Closed This Morning for Testing (Sun-Times)
  • Amazon Distribution Warehouses Just a Part of the Logistics Industry Boom (Tribune)
  • An Interactive Graphic Showing Where Pothole Complaints are Most Reported (Sun-Times)
  • How Chicago and Other Cities are Making Bike Sharing More Equitable (HuffPo)
  • Chicago Park District Hosting Meetings to Discuss South Side Lakefront Development (CPD)
  • FAA Uncovers Flaws in O’Hare Winter Storm Safety Procedures (Sun-Times)
