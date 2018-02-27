Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 27
- Editorial: Chicago-Area Red Light Cam Programs Need More Oversight (Tribune)
- Podcast: Journalists, Including Natalie Moore, Look at Chicago Segregation Issues (Reveal)
- Driver Struck Woman, 55, in Winnetka Crosswalk, Cited for Failure to Yield (Tribune)
- $20M Settlement Advances in Off-Duty Cop’s DUI Case (Tribune)
- Security Footage Leads to Three Arrests in Pedway Robbery Cases (Tribune)
- CTA Is Installing 1,000 New Cameras, Upgrading 3,800 More (CBS)
- Monroe Street Bridge Over Kennedy Expressway Closed for Reconstruction (Sun-Times)
- Sterling Bay Buys a New North Branch Parcel at 1414 W. Willow (Crain’s)
- 10 Cycles Stolen From Elmhurst Community College Bike-Share Program (Tribune)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA