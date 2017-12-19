Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 19

  • Chicago’s Six-Year Residential Construction Boom Is Tapering Off (Crain’s)
  • Report: Due to Larger Households, Suburban Homes Can Be Greener Than Urban High-Rises (CityLab)
  • Driver Injures Pedestrian in St. Charles (Tribune)
  • Sources: City Will Pay $20M to Settle Lawsuit Over Fatal DUI by Off-duty Cop (Tribune)
  • Cyclist’s Lawsuit Against Highland Park Revived by Illinois Supreme Court (Tribune)
  • After Opposition From Residents, Obama Foundation Plans Changes to Midway Garage (Sun-Times)
  • Metra Tickets Purchased on Ventra App Must Be Transferred to New Phones (ABC)
  • Lincolnshire Looks to Overhaul More Infrastructure Under New 2018 Budget (Tribune)
  • New Development Near Winnetka Metra Station Will Have 231 Parking Spots (Crain’s)

  • Tooscrapps

    I really wish the IIT researchers in the Citylab article used a post-war suburb like Naperville or Schaumburg in their analysis. Oak Park is compact, dense, and is well served by transit.

  • rohmen

    Yeah, by using Oak Park, this really becomes a study comparing city residential neighborhoods with majority SFH development vs. innercity high density neighborhoods.

    In terms of walkability to ameneties, access to CTA, and distance to the loop, Oak Park very likely scores higher than many of Chicago’s own “bungalow belt” neighborhoods.

    I don’t see how findings related to Oak Park can be translated to findings related to the majority of other suburbs—whether inner-ring or outer-ring.