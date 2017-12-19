Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 19
- Chicago’s Six-Year Residential Construction Boom Is Tapering Off (Crain’s)
- Report: Due to Larger Households, Suburban Homes Can Be Greener Than Urban High-Rises (CityLab)
- Driver Injures Pedestrian in St. Charles (Tribune)
- Sources: City Will Pay $20M to Settle Lawsuit Over Fatal DUI by Off-duty Cop (Tribune)
- Cyclist’s Lawsuit Against Highland Park Revived by Illinois Supreme Court (Tribune)
- After Opposition From Residents, Obama Foundation Plans Changes to Midway Garage (Sun-Times)
- Metra Tickets Purchased on Ventra App Must Be Transferred to New Phones (ABC)
- Lincolnshire Looks to Overhaul More Infrastructure Under New 2018 Budget (Tribune)
- New Development Near Winnetka Metra Station Will Have 231 Parking Spots (Crain’s)
