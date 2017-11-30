Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 30

  • Elon Musk (Who Blocked SBC on Twitter) Tweets That He Will Compete for O’Hare Express (Endgadget)
  • Emanuel Comments on CTA Budget, Blames Fare Hike on State Cuts (Sun-Times)
  • Active Trans Also Blames the CTA Fare Hike on State Legislators
  • Lawyers Play Emanuel’s Code-of-Silence Speech at Hearing on Cop’s Fatal DUI (Tribune)
  • Driver Hospitalized After Crashing Into Carol Stream Home (CBS)
  • Suspect in Wicker Park Attack Turns Himself in After CTA Security Images Released (ABC)
  • More Metra, Amtrak Delays Expected Today Following Yesterday’s Derailment (Sun-Times)
  • Bourbonnais Is Renewing Push for Pedestrian Bridge (Daily Journal)
  • A CTA Bus Bike Rack Failed and My Bike Got Damaged — Here’s What Happened Next (Chainlink)
  • December Events on the Lakefront Trail (Active Trans)

