Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 29

  • City Issues a Request for Proposals to Fund, Build, Operate the O’Hare Express (Sun-Times)
  • City Officials Insist That O’Hare Express Project Isn’t a Boondoggle (Crain’s)
  • How Incentivizing the Purchase of Multi-Day CTA Passes Could Boost Ridership (Active Trans)
  • Police Release Photos of Suspect in Robbery at Green Line’s Indiana Station (CBS)
  • Driver Crashes Into Arlington Heights Grocery Store After Overshooting Parking Space (Tribune)
  • Delays on Metra, Amtrak After Derailment Near Union Station Could Extend Into Evening (Tribune)
  • Development Near Loyala Stop Will Have 111 Units (65 Affordable), Target, 125 Spots (Curbed)
  • River Forest Issues an RFP for Land Near Metra Station (PR Web)
  • Champaign City Council Supports Dockless Bike-Share, Will Consider Regulations (News-Gazette)

  • Matt

    Hey Streetsblog team, it looks like the Sun Times link regarding the O’Hare express train isn’t correct (takes you to an earlier Streetsblog article.

  • hopeyglass

    NOT VALLI PRODUCE!

  • I knew about the Target North of Devon and Sheridan but not the seven story housing above. So it’s definitely improved in my mind. That area there by Loyola U. is becoming a regular “central business district” now likely rivaling Uptown as the destination between downtown Chicago and downtown Eanston.