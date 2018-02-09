Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 9

9:48 AM CST on February 9, 2018

    • Snowstorm Causes CTA Delays, Car Crashes, Flight Cancelations (Tribune)
    • Sick Passenger at Lake Street Causes Temporary Red Line Reroute to El Tracks (Sun-Times)
    • My Block, My Hood, My City's Jamahl Cole Recruits Volunteers to Shovel for Seniors
    • Cyclists Call for a Line Item in Chicago Budget to Fund Infrastructure (Medill)
    • 25 Units Cut From Veteran-Friendly Housing After Backlash From Jeff Parkers (Curbed)
    • Niles Hopes to Capitalize on Pace Pulse Service With a New Entertainment District (Curbed)
    • The Crazy Jackson Park Car Detour Is Making International Headlines (Canadian Cycling)
    • CTA's Brian Steel Discusses the Uber-Funded FastTracks Program on WBUR Boston
    • SBC Reporter Lynda Lopez Takes Part in an APA Forum on TOD tonight at 5:30
John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

