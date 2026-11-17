Sponsored by:

• CPD releases image of person who allegedly attacked woman, 35, on Halloween around 2:15 PM at Howard Station in Rogers Park (Fox)

• Police released image of suspect in battery of person 10/20 around 9:10 PM on Blue Line near Jackson Station (Fox)

• “CTA Safe Ride Specialists Are ‘Only A Start’ To Improving Safety On Transit, Riders Say” (Block Club)

• “What Chicago transit can learn from London and Paris” (Axios)

• “Metra’s BNSF line trains are delayed due to emergency track repairs on Tuesday morning.” (CBS)

• Press release: “Rail Passengers Association Calls for Full Environmental Review of Chicago Yard Proposal”

• “Metra’s holiday train tickets sold out in under 5 minutes” (Sun-Times)

• ‘L’-adjacent “Sky Ride Tap Closing After 93 Years In The Loop” (Block Club)

• Back in 2010, John included it in a roundup of transit-friendly taverns. (Vote With Your Feet)

• Open house on long-delayed El Paseo rails-to-trails project tonight, 11/17, 6-8 PM at Rauner Family YMCA, 2700 S. Western Ave. (Chicago, Bike Grid Now!)

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