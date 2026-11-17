Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 17
8:54 AM CST on November 17, 2026
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
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The CTA removes 13 Damen stops in bus reliability push, plans new fare-gate pilot
The agency also reported its strongest ridership month of 2026 and a 29 percent year-over-year decline in serious crime as its new board pressed the agency for more rider-focused performance measures.
November 16, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 16
November 16, 2026
2027 Complete Streets staffing stays flat, as some alders request more bikeways, others want “nothing to do with bike lanes”
CDOT’s proposed budget raises the funding for three Complete Streets positions by about 3 percent but adds no new staff. And a City Council budget hearing highlighted radically different attitudes towards street redesigns.
November 13, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 13
November 13, 2026
Tales from the transit trenches: Public transportation veterans Fernandez and Rogoff give the NITA board a pep talk
November 12, 2026