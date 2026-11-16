• A driver fatally struck a female pedestrian crossing Pratt Avenue at Valley Line Trail in Lincolnwood Friday around 11 AM (
Bluesky, Twitter)
• E-scooter rider
fatally struck by a police officer Thursday, November 5, around 12:30 AM near 32nd and Princeton in Armour Square IDed as Hao Lin, 39 ( Sun-Times)
• SUV driver struck and critically injured woman, 73, crossing the street at
Maple/Dearborn on the Near North Side ( ABC)
• …Intersection has
Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons, which may create a false sense of security for trail users. Drivers have killed at least 2 others at RRFBs in Chicagoland.
• CPD releases images of suspect who allegedly threatened and robbed a man, 23, 9/15 around 10:15 PM on Green Line near Halsted Station (
Sun-Times)
• Police release image of man accused of pushing woman to the ground Wednesday around 5:30 AM at Roosevelt Station (
ABC)
•
Tribune: “Access Living’s Laura Saltzman said the CTA approached the Damen stop eliminations in what she described as a thoughtful and considered way”
• “California Blue Line Station Will Finally Get Elevators, New Stairs In $40 Million Revamp” (
Block Club)
• “
Pace Celebrates All-Day Bus Service on McHenry County Routes 806 and 808″
• “Metra plan calls for trains every 15 minutes and fewer downtown transfers” (
The Cool Down)
• “Logan Square Neighbors Honor Late Activist By Cleaning Up Skate Park He Founded” (
Block Club)
• …More of our photos and video from the event (
Bluesky, Twitter)
• Scenes from Saturday’s open house about possible ways to fill in the Chicago River Trail segment between Belmont and Diversey (
Chicago, Bike Grid Now!, Michael McClean)
• Bike advocate Dowlatshahi: “Require Divvy, Lime to build a secure, community reporting feature into their apps as a condition of upcoming contract renewal.” (
Sun-Times)
• Former CDOT SAFE Ambassadors program manager Charlie Short talks about
bicycling every street in Evanston
• “Join us on a bicycle tour of Bridgeport, one of Chicago’s oldest. It’s home to immigrants, artists and some of the most old-school Chicagoans you’ll ever meet.” (
Sun-Times)
• “Metra Holiday Train Tickets Go On Sale Monday And Will Likely ‘Sell Out Fast'” (
Block Club)
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