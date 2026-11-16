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• A driver fatally struck a female pedestrian crossing Pratt Avenue at Valley Line Trail in Lincolnwood Friday around 11 AM (Bluesky, Twitter)

• E-scooter rider fatally struck by a police officer Thursday, November 5, around 12:30 AM near 32nd and Princeton in Armour Square IDed as Hao Lin, 39 (Sun-Times)

• SUV driver struck and critically injured woman, 73, crossing the street at Maple/Dearborn on the Near North Side (ABC)

• …Intersection has Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons, which may create a false sense of security for trail users. Drivers have killed at least 2 others at RRFBs in Chicagoland.

• CPD releases images of suspect who allegedly threatened and robbed a man, 23, 9/15 around 10:15 PM on Green Line near Halsted Station (Sun-Times)

• Police release image of man accused of pushing woman to the ground Wednesday around 5:30 AM at Roosevelt Station (ABC)

• Tribune: “Access Living’s Laura Saltzman said the CTA approached the Damen stop eliminations in what she described as a thoughtful and considered way”

• “California Blue Line Station Will Finally Get Elevators, New Stairs In $40 Million Revamp” (Block Club)

• “Pace Celebrates All-Day Bus Service on McHenry County Routes 806 and 808″

• “Metra plan calls for trains every 15 minutes and fewer downtown transfers” (The Cool Down)

• “Logan Square Neighbors Honor Late Activist By Cleaning Up Skate Park He Founded” (Block Club)

• …More of our photos and video from the event (Bluesky, Twitter)

• Scenes from Saturday’s open house about possible ways to fill in the Chicago River Trail segment between Belmont and Diversey (Chicago, Bike Grid Now!, Michael McClean)

• Bike advocate Dowlatshahi: “Require Divvy, Lime to build a secure, community reporting feature into their apps as a condition of upcoming contract renewal.” (Sun-Times)

• Former CDOT SAFE Ambassadors program manager Charlie Short talks about bicycling every street in Evanston

• “Join us on a bicycle tour of Bridgeport, one of Chicago’s oldest. It’s home to immigrants, artists and some of the most old-school Chicagoans you’ll ever meet.” (Sun-Times)

• “Metra Holiday Train Tickets Go On Sale Monday And Will Likely ‘Sell Out Fast'” (Block Club)

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