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Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 27

8:55 AM CDT on October 27, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 27
Copenhagenize.com

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• “This Dia De Los Muertos, [Gage Park Cyclists and Little Village Environmental Justice Organization] Will Honor Slain Cyclists, Neighbors Killed In Traffic Crashes” (Block Club)

• Ex-The Straight Dope columnist and transit planner Ed Zotti: “My colleagues and I would like to propose [a vision for reshaping the region’s future]: integrated regional rail.” (Crain’s)

• River Foresters opposed to O’Hare Flyer are pushing for improving Metra NCS Line, which requires riding the airport’s people mover, an an alternative (Wednesday Journal)

• “Feds Finally Agree To Environmental Review Of Proposed Amtrak Facility In Bridgeport” (Block Club)

• “Workers Rally Outside Austin CTA Seat Manufacturer To Demand Better Pay, Working Conditions” (Block Club)

If you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s reporting and advocacy on local sustainable transportation issues, please consider making a tax-deductible donation here. Thank you!

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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