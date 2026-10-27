Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 27

Sponsored by:

• “This Dia De Los Muertos, [Gage Park Cyclists and Little Village Environmental Justice Organization] Will Honor Slain Cyclists, Neighbors Killed In Traffic Crashes” (Block Club)

• Ex-The Straight Dope columnist and transit planner Ed Zotti: “My colleagues and I would like to propose [a vision for reshaping the region’s future]: integrated regional rail.” (Crain’s)

• River Foresters opposed to O’Hare Flyer are pushing for improving Metra NCS Line, which requires riding the airport’s people mover, an an alternative (Wednesday Journal)

• “Feds Finally Agree To Environmental Review Of Proposed Amtrak Facility In Bridgeport” (Block Club)

• “Workers Rally Outside Austin CTA Seat Manufacturer To Demand Better Pay, Working Conditions” (Block Club)

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