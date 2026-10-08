Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 8

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• A hit-and-run pickup driver may have fatally struck James Ange, 56, Sunday around 8:41 PM at 5-lane Grand Avenue and Baldwin Avenue in Waukegan (ABC)

• “Weigh In On CTA’s Future Through New Regional Transit Survey” (Block Club)

• Letter: “[The permanent NITA ED job] like Carter’s position at CTA… shouldn’t be a cushy seat for a celebrated civil servant… in the twilight of their civic life.” (Tribune)

• O’Hare Flyer gets earful from River Forest Village President Cathy Adduci and House Speaker Chris Welch, who represents a portion of River Forest (Wednesday Journal)

• “Chicago Public Schools students mark National Walk & Roll to School Day with Mayor Johnson” (CBS)

• “City Council grills Ishbia team and Amtrak over Bridgeport plans”(Crain’s)

• “Missing Middle’ Housing Program Finishes 1st Homes In North Lawndale, With More To Come” (Block Club)

• “‘Bubble lady’ Bridget Josey brings smiles to Chicago streets” (WGN)

• “Metra and CTA Provide Additional Service for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon”

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