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Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 12

8:52 AM CST on November 12, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 12
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• “‘Ball of flames’: Witnesses recount Amtrak crash into car that left 2 kids dead” in Western Springs (NBC)

• Hit-and-run car driver fatally struck woman, 69, crossing the street Wednesday around 9:45 p.m. in the 4200 block of 5-lane W. Madison in West Garfield Park (Sun-Times)

• CPD: Hit-and-run truck driver fatally struck woman, 48, crossing the street Thursday around 12:23 a.m. in the 300 block of E. 71st Street in Grand Crossing.

• As Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez (33) faces challengers, Block Club notes that she supported expanding #93 California route and Greenways on Grace and Sacramento

• “In Chicago and Los Angeles, Tech Keeps Bus Lanes Clear” (Government Technology)

• Check out the “Skokie Bike Audit November 2026” video by longtime resident Charlie Saxe.

• Don’t tell the owner of the nearby Chopin Theater! “Public Toilet That Cleans Itself Now Open In Wicker Park — A First In The City” (Tribune, Block Club)

• “Michael Peregrine: Jens Jensen made Chicago’s parks beautiful, even in winter” (Tribune)

• Chris Sweet gives a talk about his book “A History of Bicycling in Illinois” this evening, Thursday 11/12, 6-7 PM at Chicago’s Washington Library, 400 S. State St.

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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