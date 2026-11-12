Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 12
8:52 AM CST on November 12, 2026
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
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More from Streetsblog Chicago
Last night, within 3 hours, hit-and-run drivers killed 2 women crossing the street in West Garfield Park and Grand Crossing
November 12, 2026
CTA accessibility has improved, but riders still face barriers.
November 11, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 11
November 11, 2026
As NYC eases fire department control over street redesign projects, Chicago’s fire chief calls for “more conversations… with CDOT”
The subject was raised by Ald. Nicole Lee, whose 11th ward was the location of Riley O'Neil's dooring death last June 5, and was where a CPD officer fatally struck an e-scooter rider nine hours before the hearing.
November 10, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 10
November 10, 2026