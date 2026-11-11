Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 11
1:42 PM CST on November 11, 2026
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
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As NYC eases fire department control over street redesign projects, Chicago’s fire chief calls for “more conversations… with CDOT”
The subject was raised by Ald. Nicole Lee, whose 11th ward was the location of Riley O'Neil's dooring death last June 5, and was where a CPD officer fatally struck an e-scooter rider nine hours before the hearing.
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November 10, 2026
SBC Bike Lane Fest 2025-26: West Side, including Austin, Humboldt Park, East Garfield Park, and West Town
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A police officer and an SUV driver fatally struck a scooter rider and an e-moto operator in Armour Square and North Park
In the wake of these tragedies. AAA is calling for a statewide helmet law. Data indicates that such a mandate for bicycle riders would be counterproductive to safety.
November 6, 2026