Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 11

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• “2 killed, 1 hurt after Amtrak train crashes into car in Western Springs. Metra advised BNSF riders to start looking for alternative plans for Wed. evening commute.” (ABC)

• “Amtrak begins construction on new level boarding platforms at Chicago Union Station” (CBS)

• “DePaul University researchers say O’Hare should consider modular construction techniques to keep a major terminal expansion project on track.” (Crain’s)

• Get your kicks: “CTA and North Lawndale Organizations Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Route 66,” with pop-up exhibit at Central Park Pink stop, starting today 3-7 PM

• …A bike rider from Japan is celebrating the annivary by cycling from LA to Chicago (ABC)

• Block Club: “Mark Heller, Logan Skate Park Founder And Community Activist, Dies At 73. A celebration of life will take place 11:30 a.m. Saturday 11/14 at Logan Skate Park.”

• Open house on proposal to fill in gap in Chicago River Trail between Belmont and Diversey this Sat. 11/14, 11 AM to 1 PM at Rockwell on the River, 3057 North Rockwell St.

• Learn to stay safe & comfortable biking all year, without leaving the comfort of your home! Chicago, Bike Grid Now! hosts virtual all-season cycling seminar Sun. 11/15, 3-4 PM.

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