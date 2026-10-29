Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 29
8:52 AM CDT on October 29, 2026
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
Read More:
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog Chicago
Asked about calling the Archer project a “debacle,” Susana Mendoza says she didn’t discuss the issue with previous ally and Archer protest promoter Juan Rangel
October 28, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 28
October 28, 2026
At second CTA board meeting under NITA, agency reports early Safe Ride Specialist pilot results, major crime decrease, and ridership gains
October 27, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 27
October 27, 2026
Here’s what was said at the ceremony for “Lily’s Greenway,” honoring the life of Elizabeth “Lily” Grace Shambrook, 3
October 26, 2026