Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 29

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• During argument between 2 men on ‘L’ platform, one stabbed the other in the neck and back, critically injuring them, Wed. around 8:25 PM at Blue Line’s Division Station (Fox)

• Man, 37, arrested after CPD releases images of suspect attack that seriously injured woman, 27, on 10/13, around 3:30 PM at 95th/Dan Ryan Station (Fox)

• CTA: “Lake Street Bridge West Leaf Reconstruction Complete, Green and Pink Line Service to Return to Normal Thursday Morning”

• “The Great Train Robbery”? BNSF service delayed after freight train looted, including boxes of skin care products, next Western Avenue (ABC)

• “A Conversation with Senator Sara Feigenholtz & NITA Board Chair Tom Kotarac” Mon., 11/16, 6:30-8:30 PM, Third Space, 716 W. Addison St. Register here.

• Metra and Lyric Opera are teaming up to offer free rides to shows between 11/20 and 11/29.

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