Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 26

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• Woman, 40, found lying in the road critically injured after CTA bus driver struck her Sunday around 9 PM, in 2500 block of North DLSD in Lincoln Park (Sun-Times)

• 5 people injured, 2 seriously, after crash involving pickup turck and CTA bus in West Englewood (ABC)

• GoFundMe launched for Webster’s Wine Bar employee Tele Villalobos, 65, injured after another driver struck his car earlier this month on I-90 (Block Club)

• CPD releases images man accused of aggravated battery at 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line station October 13 (ABC)

• Woman, 26, pleads guilty to random glass bottle attacks at Lake Red Line station, Macy’s in October 2025 (WGN)

• “Ride the CTA? You may notice this new security enhancement on your commute” (NBC)

• “First part of new tollway in Chicago suburbs opens to traffic” (NBC)

• SBC contributor Igor Studenkov: “IDOT developing state-wide intercity bus plan” (Cook County Chronicle)

• …Igor has a Substack called Chicago Media Journal that brings to mind Robert Feder’s previous coverage of the local journalism landscape.

• CTA: “CDOT Announces Two-Day Extension of Lake Street Bridge Replacement Work”

• “NITA has unprecedented power to develop land near transit. How could this change your neighborhood?” (Sun-Times)

• “Drivers Have Blocked A Bike Lane By The Main Post Office For Years — Despite Free Parking Nearby” and it’s slated for protection (Block Club)

• “Holiday Club Demolished To Make Way For Uptown Apartment Building” across the street from Sheridan Red Line station with 91 apartments, 38 parking spots (Block Club)

• “Debate Over Human Waste In Public Spaces Triggers Call For Public Restrooms In Rogers Park, Uptown” (Block Club)

• “Editorial: Surprise! The suburban mall isn’t dead after all, and Gen Z is leading the rescue mission.” (Tribune)

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