Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 23

Sponsored by:

• Ceremony for “Honorary Lily’s Greenway” sign Sat. 10/24, 11 AM at 1400 W. Leland (at Beacon), a memorial to Lily Shambrook, 3, whose story inspired Smart Streets ordinance

• Woman pleaded guilty to attacks on 4 people with bottle in December 2025 at Lake Red Line Station and inside Macy’s (ABC)

• “All elevated CTA stations in the Loop to be closed this weekend for track repairs” (ABC)

• Natalie Y. Moore: “The Northern Illinois Transit Authority represents a chance to unite our six-county region and dramatically improve the CTA rider experience.” (Sun-Times)

• Sun-Times article on “Expressway traffic nightmare” includes story of a woman who switched commute modes: “If anything positive came out of this, it was getting that e-bike.”

• “City Installs Concrete Bollards At Dangerous Avondale Intersection [George/Western] After Repeated Car Crashes” (Block Club)

• “Bill aims to study how self-driving vehicles can be integrated into Illinois transit” (Crain’s)

• “Buckner on Giannoulias’ self-driving car concerns: ‘I’m just assuming he’s been a little bit busy'” (Capitol Fax)

• ATA: “After more than a decade, the Weber Spur Trail is back in the public conversation!”

• “Schwinn Bicycle Documentary Examines Rise And Fall Of ‘Iconic’ Chicago-Born Brand” (Block Club)

• “This NW Side Garden Railroad Has Been Chugging Along For More Than 20 Years” (Block Club)

• Cog Cycles and Yarns, featured in recent SBC Bike Lane Fest post, hosts Bryn Mawr Bike Lane Connection Tour, Sun. 10/25, 10:30 AM, 3217 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.

• 40th Ward budget town hall Tues. 11/10, 6-7 PM on Zoom

• Learn about proposed Baltimore Red Line, a high frequency, high-capacity light rail line UTC Seminar Series online presentation Thurs. 11/19, noon to 1 PM. Register here.

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