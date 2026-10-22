Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 22

Sponsored by:

• Woman, 34, charged with shoving man, 73, onto the ground as he was getting off bus, causing dislocated shoulder, 10/5 around 12:30 PM near Randolph/Michigan (CBS)

• “CTA Continues Implementation of Security Enhancement Strategy Through Initiation of Safe Ride Specialist Program”

• “CTA To Revitalize Key Track and Interlocking Infrastructure at Loop and Lake Junction This Weekend”

• ATA post calls citywide expansion of bus/bike lane and bus stop camera enforcement: “an important step toward safer bike lanes and faster, more reliable bus service”

• “Chicago taxi fuel surcharge takes effect due to high gas prices” (ABC)

If you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s reporting and advocacy on local sustainable transportation issues, please consider making a tax-deductible donation here. Thank you!