Skip to content
Sponsored

Today's stories are presented by

Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 22

9:00 AM CDT on October 22, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 22
Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Woman, 34, charged with shoving man, 73, onto the ground as he was getting off bus, causing dislocated shoulder, 10/5 around 12:30 PM near Randolph/Michigan (CBS)

•  “CTA Continues Implementation of Security Enhancement Strategy Through Initiation of Safe Ride Specialist Program”

• “CTA To Revitalize Key Track and Interlocking Infrastructure at Loop and Lake Junction This Weekend”

• ATA post calls citywide expansion of bus/bike lane and bus stop camera enforcement: “an important step toward safer bike lanes and faster, more reliable bus service”

• “Chicago taxi fuel surcharge takes effect due to high gas prices” (ABC)

If you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s reporting and advocacy on local sustainable transportation issues, please consider making a tax-deductible donation here. Thank you!

Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of John Greenfield
John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

SBC Bike Lane Fest 2025-26: Mid North Side, including Irving Park, Avondale, North Center, and Lincoln Park

October 21, 2026
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 21

October 21, 2026
SBC's Bike Lane Fest 2025-26

SBC Bike Lane Fest 2025-26: Far Northwest Side, including Albany Park, Forest Glen, and North Park

October 21, 2026
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 20

October 20, 2026
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Take it to the bridge! Car-free Cortland span was activated by live bands during Bike Grid’s “The People’s Bridge” happening

October 19, 2026
See all posts