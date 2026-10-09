Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 9

Sponsored by:

• Person of interest in custody for deadly stabbing of CTA worker Julian Mobley, 41, at Damen Green station, Thursday around 3 PM (ABC)

• 2 people hospitalized after fight on Red Line train Friday around 4:30 AM near Wilson Station (ABC)

• “2 charged with attempted murder in Englewood CTA bus shooting “on September 30 (CBS)

• Letter by walk/bike/transit advocate Cyrus Dowlatshahi: “Expand Smart Streets program citywide to enhance safety” (Sun-Times)

• “What’s your NITA dream project? Experts weigh in as new agency directing CTA, Metra, Pace plans budget” (Sun-Times)

• “Some suburban Metra trains canceled due to crew shortages” (NBC)

• “Backyard Theatre Company… presents Caridad Svich’s Red Bike, in which an 11-year-old girl rides the title object through her troubled town.” (Reader)

• Metra invites riders to view new battery-powered trainset at LaSalle St. Station on Wednesday, 10/14, 10 AM to 6 PM and and on Thursday, 10/15, from 8 AM to 6 PM.

Streetsblog will be on a light publishing schedule on Monday, October 12, probably just posting headlines, and will resume full publication on Tuesday.

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