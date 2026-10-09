Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 9
2:29 PM CDT on October 9, 2026
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
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More from Streetsblog Chicago
The proposed Divvy contract extension goes before the Traffic Safety committee for a vote tomorrow, but there are key Lime objections
And once again, The Triibe news and culture website, which was less-than-transparent about getting paid by Uber to run negative coverage of a Divvy/Lyft contract, ran an op-ed opposing this latest deal.
October 8, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 8
October 8, 2026
Hit-and-run SUV driver fatally struck man, 42, in crosswalk in Washington Heights
And Streetsblog Chicago is modifying our Fatality Tracker series to include fatal electric motorcycle ("e-moto") crashes.
October 7, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 7
October 7, 2026
A bridge too far? As some drivers fume over the closure of Cortland, other folks propose making the historic span permanently car-free
October 6, 2026