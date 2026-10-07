Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 7

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• “1 critically hurt after falling onto CTA tracks Tuesday afternoon at Morgan in West Loop; Pink, Green Line trains resume service” (ABC)

• “Bicyclist hit by car at Western and Bryn Mawr” Tuesday evening (Bluesky)

• “Teen charged with attacking, robbing woman, 22, on CTA Brown Line train at Washington/Wabash” (CBS)

• “Oak Park to seek reimbursement for emergency services along CTA Blue and Green lines” (Tribune)

• “CDOT and CTA Prepare for Temporary Lake Street Bridge Closure for Major Replacement Work”

• In a short LTTE, former RTA board captain Kirk Dillard argues that Chicago needs express train service to O’Hare in order to become a world-class city (Sun-Times)

• Active Trans LTTE puts in a good word for moving forward with a new contract with the City of Chicago’s Divvy concessionaire Lyft (Tribune)

• “The mayor came to the Hamilton bike bus this morning” (Michael McLean)

• Once again, Ald. Lopez blames the Archer traffic safety project for reduced sales, which were definitely due to immigration crackdowns, which he helped plan (Bluesky, Twitter)

• Failed CTA megastation site “Block 37 sold for $30 million to suburban firm planning major overhaul” (Crain’s)

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