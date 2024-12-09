Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago

Intro to Bike (and e-scooter) Lane Week 2025 on Streetsblog Chicago

6:44 PM CST on December 9, 2024

Riding on River North’s new Clark Street protected lane, aka the “brat lane,” at Superior Street last July. That nickname is a compliment, not an insult. Read more here: https://chi.streetsblog.org/2024/07/06/how-im-feeling-now-about-clark-street-riding-on-chicagos-new-all-green-protected-brat-lane

Howdy, Streetsblog Chicago readers! We couldn't ask for a better day to kick off this publication's now-annual Bike Lane Week series than this lovely mid-December day with weather in the upper 40s Farenheit. (Let's not think too hard about whether climate change is playing a role.)

As I did last year, this week I'll be riding my bike and/or trains all over our fair city, checking out the Chicago Department of Transportation's 2024 Bike Projects that SBC hasn't already covered this year, documenting what I see. It's probably going to take a little more than one week this time, since I have a few other articles to write or edit, and meetings to attend, by Friday. (Hopefully I'll see some of you at Tuesday night's hearing on Evanston's controversial proposed Chicago Avenue protected bike lane extension – details here.)

And, like last year, it appears that CDOT staffers and crew members labored hard this year, implementing many miles of new and upgraded bikeways. So I've got my work cut out for me too!

I'd like to give a big thanks to the Ward Wise group at Chi Hack Night, especially member Sean MacMullan, for preparing a map of CDOT's planned projects back in June 2024. Today I created the bakery-fresh map below, showing completed projects that I'll be visiting, based on recent updates to CDOT's Planned Bikeways Installations Tracker spreadsheet.

So tomorrow I'll be all set to start exploring all the new bikeways I haven't rolled on yet this year, and fortunately more lovely late-fall weather is predicted. But don't worry, I've got all the gear I need to stay comfy when the weather gets cold again at the end of the week. I hope you'll enjoy coming along on the (virtual) ride!

In the meantime, feel free to peruse the SBC's previous Bike Lane Week 2023 entries:

Check out Day One: Mid-South Side here.

Check out Day Two: Far Southwest Side here.

Check out Day Three: Near Southwest and Near South Side here.

Check out Day Four: Mid-North Side here.

Check out Day Five: Near Northwest Side, Far West Side, Near West Side, Near North Side here.

