Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 7

RPM work happening on Glenwood at Estes from 10pm Friday to 4am Monday (CTA)

2 injured in hit-and-run crash on Lake Shore Drive near downtown Chicago (FOX 32)

4 women critical after crash involving semi in Auburn (WGN)

Cop got out of 44 tickets by saying over and over his girlfriend stole his car (Block Club)

Operation Summer Vacation: Getting your kids out of the house, including bike trips (WBEZ)

‘As Bare As You Dare’ World Naked Bike Ride returns to Chicago (Patch)

Journalist Rick Kogan discusses “Shift,” a documentary about Iowa’s RAGBRAI ride (Tribune)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Editor’s note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois on April 21, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He recently returned to running SBC on a low-key basis, including publishing Today’s Headlines and occasionally putting out original articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!

