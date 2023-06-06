Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 6

As Chicago traffic increases, more commuters turn to Metra trains (CBS)

Letter: The CTA seems lost, and that’s devastating for Chicago (Crain’s)

Trial continues of CPD sergeant accused of pinning Park Ridge teen wrongly accused of bike theft (ABC)

Community mourns Maureen Wener, 49, mother killed in Highland Park hit-and-run while biking (ABC)

31-year-old female SUV driver dies after Sunday afternoon Waukegan rollover crash (FOX32)

Man on bike, 43, critically injured while crossing Pulaski in Wrightwood bike lane, driver not cited (ABC)

For parents who bike in congested Chicago, it’s a summer of riding defensively (WBEZ)

Video captures woman riding e-scooter during rush hour on Kennedy near Addison (NBC)

Today from 11:20-40 AM on WBEZ , SBC’s Sharon Hoyer discusses how car lane closures are affecting biking

Elmhurst History Museum’s, The Bicycle: Two Wheels to Adventure, opens June 9 (Tribune)

On Sunday 6/11 at 10 AM in Garfield Park, 300 N. Central, Equiticity hosts Nature of Magic 3 with walk, yoga

ATA is seeking volunteers for Sunday, 9/3 Bike the Drive – register here

