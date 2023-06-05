CTA hosting meetings to introduce potential subcontractors for RLE bidders

Prospects are looking very good for the proposed $3.6 CTA Red Line Extension proposal on Chicago’s Far South Side. Last December the Chicago City Council approved the controversial transit tax-increment financing district for the project, which is projected to raise $959 million for the extension. In March, President Joe Biden’s fiscal year 2024 discretionary funding budget earmarked another $350 million for the project.

And on March 12, the transit agency identified three bidders for the project: FH Paschen, Ragnar Benson, Milhouse and BOWA Joint Venture; Kiewit Infrastructure; and Walsh VINCI Transit Community Partners. The teams were picked after the transit agency issued a Request for Qualifications last fall.

The CTA most recently demonstrated that the RLE is getting real by inviting local small businesses and companies owned by women and people of color to a contracting networking event with those bidders. A press release the transit agency published on Friday announcd the meeting this week at the CTA’s downtown headquarters said the gathering would help these business owners work “meet with prime contractors for opportunities to work on this project.”

The event takes place Thursday, June 8, 9 a.m. to noon, at 567 West Lake St. Register for the meeting, called “Meet the Contractors – Short Listed Primes event,” online here. The presentation will begin at 9:30.

The disadvantaged business enterprises and small businesses invited to Thursday’s event will not only meet the teams that have been selected to make proposals for the RLE project. The DBEs will also learn about sub-contracting opportunities for the four-station, five-mile-long rail extension, the agency says.