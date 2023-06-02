Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 2

Ald. La Spata wants hearing on Chicago’s NASCAR race traffic impact (Crain’s)

Ald. Burnett opposed Johnson, but keeps job as chair of Pedestrian and Traffic Safety (Sun-Times)

4 people injured in 2-car crash Thursday night in Skokie at Lee/Monticello (ABC)

Chicago rated 14th bike-friendliest U.S. city in a study conducted by Coworking Cafe (Chicago Star)

“Rails to Victory” rides by Fox Valley Trolley Museum show WWII life in war-torn France (Tribune)

Chicago’s peregrine falcon pedestrian crisis is making global headlines (Daily Mail)

Yep, Daily Herald endorses taking transit to Soldier Field to see Taylor Swift this weekend

Celebrate Schaumburg’s Bike Month this June with fun activities (Daily Herald)

Get info on Chicago’s June 24 World Naked Bike Ride, its 20th anniversary, here

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Editor’s note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois on April 21, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He returned to running SBC on a low-key basis last week, including publishing Today’s Headlines and occasionally putting out original articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!

