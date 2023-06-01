Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 1

CTA’s RPM Phase 1 project to begin final major phase of 4 Red Line station and track reconstruction

City Council backs COVID-era rules making outdoor dining easier (Block Club)

Here’s how Englewood neighbors can weigh in on street upgrades, including Halsted road diet (Block Club)

2 drivers crashed Wednesday 5:30 PM at Fulton/Homan in E. Garfield, 3 men critically injured (Sun-Times)

How quickly can Chicagoland accommodate an increased demand for bicycling? (Daily Herald)

Street Ambassadors return downtown this summer to help visitors — and deter crime (Block Club)

Warning signs posted after Peregrine falcon attacked several pedestrians at Monroe/Wacker in Loop (NBC)

Eight of the best state parks for biking and hiking near Chicago (Time Out)

More tips on how to get to this weekend’s Taylor Swift shows at Soldier Field car-free (Block Club)

Outsiders Chicago hosts bike ride supporting Black-owned business Saturday 6/3 starting at Long Room at 11 AM

CTA board meeting scheduled for Wednesday 6/14 moved to Friday 6/16, 11 AM at HQ at 567 W. Lake

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Editor’s note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois on April 21, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He returned to running SBC on a low-key basis last week, including publishing Today’s Headlines and occasionally putting out original articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.