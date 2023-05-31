Equiticity webinar on “#BikeLife: RideOut Culture & Movement” was an eye-opener

Over the past month, the local mobility justice group Equitcity and its partners held a webinar series titled “Movement for the People: Equiticity’s Playbook for Community Mobility Rituals.” Each webinar was held on the four Fridays in May at noon, with the final one taking place on May 26. The last webinar, entitled “#BikeLife: The Ride Out Culture & Movement,” was co-hosted by Loni Swain, a radio personality who has co-hosted Equiticity’s CMRs webinar series for the past two years, and Jonathan Stafford, culture engagement manager at West Area Bicycle Association. They were joined by four other panelists, plus two different ASL interpreters from Renaissance One group.

“Honestly. besides [bike life] meaning so much to me, I feel like the one thing that comes to mind is family,” said Curly, a New York City-based panelist. Curly been in the bike community since 2017, started to learn how to do bike tricks in 2020 when the pandemic began. “You meet so many different people in bike life. For instance, if I wasn’t on a bike, I wouldn’t be sitting here, talking to you guys. We all met from bike life, so I feel like, you know, you meet so many different people who become like family and see each other every day. I’ve been on more vacations with my bike family than my actual family, just because I like to travel instead of just sitting here and just see other riders.”

Other panelists included Trizzy, 19, is a London-based content creator turned actor who’s been running bikes for about six years. Trey, who works with the Washington Area Bicyclist Association as the DC Bike Ambassador coordinator, has been doing is trying to get more people on bikes. One of the panelists was Bristol, England–based video creator Freya Scull-Lomax, who rides bikes for Madiabike. At 16 years old, Scull-Lomax was the youngest person there and had been riding bikes since she was t13 or 14.

“And all my mates used to live on the same road, and we always used to ride our bikes up and down the road because we were young and stuff,” said Scull-Lomax. “And then I got a new bike for Christmas when I was eleven or twelve. Like a mountain bike, I started doing videos on youtube, and then I just told my mates, and we just got into it. And they and, like, we were all doing it every weekend and stuff. Practicing and all that, basically.”

To start the Equiticity webinar, Swain played a video provided by Curly that was taken the previous weekend. One of Curly’s friends had come up to New York, where Curly lives, for a vacation, and she wanted to collaborate. So they organized a “rideout,” encouraging many locals to take to the streets on bikes. Curly’s friend made a flier to promote the event. The two of them also made posts on social media, which other riders shared.

“On the surface, [a rideout] is literally just any group that bike rides, but the way I see it, the bikes act like common ground for people,” Trizzy said. “New people just meet, chat, and network. And as a result of that, friendships can happen, and the whole community is going to be made. So I see it as beautiful, and that’s all just from riding bikes.”

Together, the panelists discussed various issues of bike life. Trey was asked about any advocacy issues and replied that where he biked in DC, a big problem was the streets not being safe enough to ride bikes on. So part of what he and his group would do is throw these big ride-outs that helped protect people from traffic and raise awareness of the issue.

“The other thing is police enforcement ,” Trey said. “A couple of riders I know personally have had interactions with police officers and have been arrested for, honestly, having fun. [The police] see it as riding recklessly on the road, but we see it as kind of a gentleman rush and [being] out there having fun. So I would definitely say police enforcement is something that is an issue.”

Scull-Lomax also mentioned having some issues with the police, like being accused of being antisocial and other things she called “random” and “stupid.” Another issue that Curly brought up was riding in the bike lanes after street cleaning; all the trash gets pushed into the bike lane, making it unsafe to ride.

If this sounds like your kind of conversation, Equiticity is hosting this series is an annual event, and there will be another one next year.